Various deputations call on Lt Governor

Sandhya Gupta, Chairperson of Women Club - Meri Pehchan met the Lt Governor and briefed him on the upcoming initiatives of the organization for promotion of Tourism, Dogra Culture and women empowerment.

Later, former Ranji Player from J&K Rajesh Gill also called on the Lt Governor.

Gill has been selected to represent the Indian Veterans Cricket Team in the World Cup to be played in South Africa from March 6.

The Lt Governor wished the veteran cricketer success in the upcoming International tournament.