VC BGSBU visits various departments

Rajouri: Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Prof. Akbar Masood, on Monday visited different departments of the university and interacted with students, research scholars, faculty and non teaching staff.

During his visit, Prof. Akbar took stock of existing academic and infrastructural scenarios in the campus and the future prospects for improving upon the academic life in the University.

Vice Chancellor advised the students and scholars to improve the quality and values of BGSB University.