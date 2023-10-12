Vehicle breakdown disrupts traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained disrupted for two hours due to the breakdown of a heavy load carrier (truck) on the Kelamorh-Maroog stretch on Thursday.

Traffic authorities said, “Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) remained blocked due to the breakdown of a truck on a two-lane road stretch at Kelamorh-Maroog area of Ramban.”

They further said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of six heavy vehicles and the large-scale movement of nomads and their livestock beside single-lane road stretches between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.