Vehicle breakdown disrupts traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained disrupted for two hours due to the breakdown of a heavy load carrier (truck) on the Kelamorh-Maroog stretch on Thursday.
Traffic authorities said, “Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) remained blocked due to the breakdown of a truck on a two-lane road stretch at Kelamorh-Maroog area of Ramban.”
They further said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of six heavy vehicles and the large-scale movement of nomads and their livestock beside single-lane road stretches between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
Traffic authorities advised passenger Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) operators to prefer journey on Srinagar Jammu NH-44 during day time only and avoid journey during the night as a large-scale movement of nomads from Kashmir valley towards Jammu could cause inconvenience to the commuters.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs and heavy load carriers would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway on Friday.
They advised vehicle operators, and commuters to follow the lane discipline on NH-44.