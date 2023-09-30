Vehicles’ collision disrupts traffic flow on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The vehicular traffic movement remained disrupted for a few hours on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway following a collision between two heavy vehicles at Maroog on Saturday.

Traffic officials said, “Due to a collision between two trucks at Maroog, vehicular traffic between Ramban and Ramsu stretch of Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained suspended from 2 am to 8 am early Saturday morning.”

SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban Rohit Baksotra said, “The highway was blocked at Maroog due to an accident, involving two trucks, at 2 am, due to which traffic from both sides was halted.”

He said that after hectic efforts with the help of cranes, both vehicles were removed and traffic was resumed on the highway at 8 am.

Meanwhile, traffic authorities said that slow traffic movement was observed on the highway due to the breakdown of six heavy vehicles; large-scale movement of nomads with their livestock and single-lane road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar-Cafeteria stretch, between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.

Traffic officials in Ramban said, “Despite disruption, hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles crossed the Ramban-Banihal stretch towards their respective destinations in a regulated manner.”

Meanwhile, traffic authorities issued a fresh advisory stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway on Sunday.

They advised commuters and vehicle operators to follow lane discipline on the highway.