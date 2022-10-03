Vehicles ply smoothly on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: The Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Jammu on Monday.

However traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours from Sunday 5pm up to Monday 5pm, Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for one hour and 52 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban.

Traffic officials monitoring regulation of traffic on highway in Ramban said the movement of traffic remained slow due to intermittent triggering of stones from a hillock at Mehar in the morning and heavy nomadic livestock movement through highway at different locations during the day. They said hundreds of private cars, passenger light medium vehicles plied towards respective destinations through the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Monday.

Traffic Officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban informed that Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) are heading towards Jammu without any interruption.