Vehicles ply smoothly on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: The Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Jammu on Monday.
However traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours from Sunday 5pm up to Monday 5pm, Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for one hour and 52 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban.
Traffic officials monitoring regulation of traffic on highway in Ramban said the movement of traffic remained slow due to intermittent triggering of stones from a hillock at Mehar in the morning and heavy nomadic livestock movement through highway at different locations during the day. They said hundreds of private cars, passenger light medium vehicles plied towards respective destinations through the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Monday.
Traffic Officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban informed that Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) are heading towards Jammu without any interruption.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions private cars and passenger light motor vehicles will be allowed to ply from both sides i.e Jammu and Srinagar whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing road and traffic situation on Tuesday morning.
The cut off timing for light medium vehicles from Kashmir to Jammu has been fixed from 9 am to 11 am. The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound vehicles from Jammu, Nagrota have been fixed from 9 am to 11 am and from Jakhani Udhampur from 10 am to 12 pm.
No vehicle shall be allowed to move before and after the cut-off timing. TCU Jammu and Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before allowing the traffic. Security forces are advised not to ply against the convoy because of traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal on the highway, officials said.