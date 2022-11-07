Vehicular traffic movement disrupted for several hours on Srinagar-Jammu Highway

Ramban, Nov 7: Due to inclement weather vehicular traffic movement remained disrupted for several hours several times near Mehar and Panthyal between Chanderkote and Ramsu on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway in Ramban district on Monday.

Traffic officials said, free flow of vehicular traffic was disrupted after brief intervals due to intermittent triggering of rolling stones at Mehar, ahead of Ramban and at Panthyal on the highway.

They said despite disruption hundreds of private cars, light and medium passenger vehicles crossed Ramban for their respective destinations in a regulated manner.

They said Jammu bound traffic is being cleared. Earlier, in the morning a Jammu bound tavera taxi was hit by shooting stones at Mehar however driver and passengers escaped unhurt in this incident. Following the incident the vehicular traffic was suspended for some time near Mehar due to which vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road in long queues.