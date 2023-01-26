Vehicular traffic movement resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was restored on Thursday after remaining closed for 30 hours.

The only all-weather road connecting Valley Kashmir with other parts of the country was closed following inclement weather, heavy rains, landslides, and shooting stoned at Panthyal and other places on Wednesday morning.

However, the movement of traffic was restored after the concerned agencies; NHAI cleared the road Thursday morning.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said stranded light vehicles were allowed to move to their respective destinations on priority.