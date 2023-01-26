Vehicular traffic movement resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was restored on Thursday after remaining closed for 30 hours.
The only all-weather road connecting Valley Kashmir with other parts of the country was closed following inclement weather, heavy rains, landslides, and shooting stoned at Panthyal and other places on Wednesday morning.
However, the movement of traffic was restored after the concerned agencies; NHAI cleared the road Thursday morning.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said stranded light vehicles were allowed to move to their respective destinations on priority.
They said after clearing stranded traffic Heavy Vehicles stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur were allowed to move toward Kashmir.
They said hundreds of load carriers and oil and gas tankers carrying essential supplies are heading toward Kashmir.
The vehicles are moving at a slow pace due to slippery road conditions.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Thursday Jammu Srinagar National Highway remained blocked for 18 hours and 13 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for 17 hours and minutes 30 due to shooting stones at Panthyal, mudslides at several places between Nashri and Banihal, and 13 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel. They said earlier on Wednesday the highway remained blocked for 12 hours and 23 minutes due to shooting stones at Panthyal.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that in view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Banihal towards Anantnag, LMVs, private cars shall be allowed from Nagrota, Jammu towards Kashmir from 9 am to 12 pm.
They said Jammu-bound private cars, LMVs from Doonipoora, Bijbehara crossing will be allowed to move only after the culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday.
They said subject to fair weather Heavy Vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Kashmir.