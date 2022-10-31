Vehicular traffic movement slow between Nashri, Banihal

Ramban: The vehicular traffic is moving slowly between Nashri - Banihal stretch of Srinagar- Jammu National Highway and the situation is likely to continue whole night as heavy traffic was allowed from Jammu and Jakhani, Udhampur for valley Kashmir after two days on Monday.

Traffic officials monitoring regulation of traffic informed Greater Kashmir that a huge rush of vehicles was witnessed on the highway on Monday..

They said hundreds of light medium and heavy passengers’ vehicles have crossed Ramban for their respective destinations till evening.