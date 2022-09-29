Vehicular traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH remains disrupted at Ramban

Ramban: The movement of vehicular traffic on Srinagar Jammu National Highway was disrupted on several occasions on Mehar –Cafeteria Morh, Ramban, stretch due to repair works and the rolling stones.
Traffic police National Highway and other concerned agencies are facing difficulties in regulating traffic movement due to road repair works, single-lane road stretch, and intermittent triggering of stones on Mehar –Cafeteria Morh stretch in Ramban.
Traffic authorities said despite the intermittent triggering of shooting stones, hundreds of light-medium, and heavy vehicles had crossed the Mehar Cafeteria Morh stretch towards respective destinations in a regulated manner on Thursday.
They said vehicular traffic slowed down due to nomadic livestock movement in the morning and due to intermittent triggering of shooting stones in the afternoon.
They said trucks loaded with fruits moving from Qazigund are heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner amid nomadic movement on the highway.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam advised drivers to follow traffic rules and not to violate the speed limit
He said anybody found violating traffic rules will face heavy penalties, seizure of vehicles and action under the law.
He tweeted that strong action will be taken against violations on NH-44. He said there will be no leniency advising “ drive in your lane, and do not overtake and clog traffic.”
On the other hand traffic police, Ramban blacklisted five vehicles for creating traffic jams in Mehar by violating lane discipline.
Some illegally parked LMVs in the Banihal market were also challaned. They said similar actions would continue.
SSP, Mohita Sharma, also tweeted that intermittent shooting stones continue to disrupt the smooth flow of traffic in the Mehar district. The traffic police are on job to clear the stranded vehicles “on one by one basis after taking all necessary precautions.”
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department issued an advisory for Friday stating that because of road widening work between Cafeteria and Mahad on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway traffic will remain suspended between Cafeteria and Mehad from 3 am to 7 am.
They said from Wednesday 5 to Thursday 5 pm Jammu Srinagar National Highway remained blocked for 4 hours 55 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar.
They said ”subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing this traffic. ”
“The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound private cars, LMVs, have been fixed from 9 am to 12 pm and from Jakheni (Udhampur) from 10 am to 1 pm. The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound private cars, LMVs, have been fixed from 9 am to 12 pm from Qazigund. No vehicle shall be allowed to move before and after the cut-off timings.”
They said subject to fair weather and road clearance, HMVs shall be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44 on Friday. TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before allowing the HMVs.