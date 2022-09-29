Vehicular traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH remains disrupted at Ramban

Ramban: The movement of vehicular traffic on Srinagar Jammu National Highway was disrupted on several occasions on Mehar –Cafeteria Morh, Ramban, stretch due to repair works and the rolling stones.

Traffic police National Highway and other concerned agencies are facing difficulties in regulating traffic movement due to road repair works, single-lane road stretch, and intermittent triggering of stones on Mehar –Cafeteria Morh stretch in Ramban.

Traffic authorities said despite the intermittent triggering of shooting stones, hundreds of light-medium, and heavy vehicles had crossed the Mehar Cafeteria Morh stretch towards respective destinations in a regulated manner on Thursday.

They said vehicular traffic slowed down due to nomadic livestock movement in the morning and due to intermittent triggering of shooting stones in the afternoon.