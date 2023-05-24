Vehicular traffic remains disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: Following intermittent rains the mudslides, and shooting stones disrupted vehicular traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for a few hours on Wednesday.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Wednesday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for six hours and 35 minutes. They said the highway remained blocked for three hours due to the closure of the Banihal -Qazigund tunnel and for three hours and 35 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.
They further said movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of thirteen heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said despite disruption hundreds of private cars, passenger light and medium as well as heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.
They said heavy vehicles allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur, crossed the Ramban-Banihal sector toward Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Thursday morning.