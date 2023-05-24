Vehicular traffic remains disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: Following intermittent rains the mudslides, and shooting stones disrupted vehicular traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for a few hours on Wednesday.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Wednesday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for six hours and 35 minutes. They said the highway remained blocked for three hours due to the closure of the Banihal -Qazigund tunnel and for three hours and 35 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.

They further said movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of thirteen heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.