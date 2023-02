Ramban: Vehicular traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to fresh landslides on Wednesday.

However, after clearing the landslides vehicles were allowed to move to their respective destinations Wednesday evening.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5pm Wednesday, Jammu Srinagar National Highway remained blocked for 12 hours and 1 minute due to landslides at Rampari near Sherbibi.