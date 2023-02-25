Verify GSTIN, GST-3B return authenticity before allotting contract, releasing payment: Govt

Jammu: J&K Finance Department Saturday ordered that before allotting any contract or releasing payment to the contractor, the status of his (contractor’s) GSTIN and authenticity of GST-3B return submitted by him should be verified through the Peridot App (available in the Playstore) or from the State Taxes Department.

GSTIN is a unique 15-digit Goods and Services Tax Identification Number which the business entities obtain after registering under GST.

Circular instructions in this connection were issued to all the Administrative Departments to direct their subordinate officers to follow these guidelines.

“Further, the DD0s should check the latest status of the contractor using the information available on Peridot App or from the State Taxes Department. The payments in favour of those contractors, who are not fulfilling Statutory Obligations under GST Taxation Law should be avoided,” it was further ordered.