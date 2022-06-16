VHP confident of peaceful culmination of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu: VHP's Central Working President Alok Kumar on Thursday expressed confidence that the upcoming Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir will be incident-free given the measures taken by the government.

He also said the displaced Kashmiri Pandits will be rehabilitated back in the valley after all necessary measures will be taken to ensure their safety.

The devotees coming for darshan' (glimpse) of Baba Barfani (Amarnath) do so with their lives in their hands. More the challenge, so the number (of devotees) increases and as per my knowledge, there will be no untoward incident and the yatra will conclude successfully, Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a sit-in protest at Sunderbani in Rajouri district.