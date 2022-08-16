Vikar Rasool appointed as JKPCC president

Jammu: After dithering for over a month or so, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership on Tuesday finally took a call to ‘sort out’ Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) yet within hours, the exercise seemed to hit a ‘roadblock.’

AICC this evening appointed the former minister and one of the most proactive leaders from Chenab sub-region of Jammu province Vikar Rasool Wani as new president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

It also announced the constitution of six committees including the JKPCC Campaign Committee and Political Affairs Committee (PAC), to be headed by the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. However, within hours after the formal order in this connection was issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, reports mentioned that Azad resigned from the newly constituted JKPCC Campaign Committee.

The AICC order also mentioned that the former minister Raman Bhalla would continue to be JKPCC working president. Prior to it, the resignation of Ghulam Ahmed Mir as JKPCC president was accepted by the Congress president while “appreciating his service.”