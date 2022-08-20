Vikar Rasool takes over as new JKPCC President

Srinagar: Vikar Rasool Wani on Saturday took over as the new president of JKPCC at party headquarters here.
Senior Congress leaders were present. He replaced G A Mir, who had resigned from the post some time back. Vikar expressed gratitude to Sonia Gandhi , Rahul Gandhi , Ghulam Nabi Azad, K C Venugopal and Rajani Patil for appointing him to the coveted post while assuring that he will do his utmost to further strengthen the Congress party, at grass roots.
JKPCC President slammed BJP for diving and downgrading the J&K into UT to serve its political agenda.
He said that Congress is capable enough to fight against the BJPs vendetta politics and it will continue to highlight the price hike, rising unemployment, lack of development, misuse of agencies against the opponents at every appropriate forum to make BJP accountable and answerable to people.