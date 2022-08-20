Vikar Rasool takes over as new JKPCC President

Srinagar: Vikar Rasool Wani on Saturday took over as the new president of JKPCC at party headquarters here.

Senior Congress leaders were present. He replaced G A Mir, who had resigned from the post some time back. Vikar expressed gratitude to Sonia Gandhi , Rahul Gandhi , Ghulam Nabi Azad, K C Venugopal and Rajani Patil for appointing him to the coveted post while assuring that he will do his utmost to further strengthen the Congress party, at grass roots.