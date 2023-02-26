Vikram Sharma elected new JKHCBAJ President

Vikram has polled 275 votes more than his nearest rival advocate K Nirmal Kotwal, who has bagged 517 votes. Other two candidates in the fray for the post of president viz., Sachin Gupta and Surinder Kour got 415 and 165 votes respectively.

For the post of vice-president, Amit Gupta bagged 798 votes while other two contenders Monish Chopra and Jasvinder Singh got 725 and 362 votes respectively. In a direct contest for the post of general secretary, Salaria polled 1200 votes while his rival Ajay Bakshi could only poll 686 votes.

Chetan Misri bagged 1319 votes against 570 votes secured by his rival Shiv Dev Thakur for the post of joint secretary. Pathania was elected as treasurer with 561 votes while other contenders for the post Suhail Bharti, Vikram Singh Sohil and Gaurav Arora polled 465, 449 and 406 votes.