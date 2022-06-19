Vilakshan Singh is new JKNPP President

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Sunday announced a senior advocate Vilakshan Singh as the new President of the party three weeks after the demise of party supremo Prof Bhim Singh.

A JKNPP spokesperson, in an official statement said, the announcement was made at party headquarter Jammu after a meeting of the party leaders and members of the working committee chaired by Jay Mala, wife of late Prof Bhim Singh and the founder member of the party.