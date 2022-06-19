Vilakshan Singh is new JKNPP President

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Sunday announced a senior advocate Vilakshan Singh as the new President of the party three weeks after the demise of party supremo Prof Bhim Singh.
A JKNPP spokesperson, in an official statement said, the announcement was made at party headquarter Jammu after a meeting of the party leaders and members of the working committee chaired by Jay Mala, wife of late Prof Bhim Singh and the founder member of the party.
“The name of Vilakshan Singh was proposed by Jay Mala and seconded by Paramjeet Singh Marshal, provincial president and unanimously accepted by the party leadership. All the existing committees were dissolved and the new president was authorized to constitute the NPP team afresh in consultation with the party leadership particularly the elected BDC chairpersons, DDCs and Sarpanches and Panches affiliated with the party,” spokesperson added.
Speaking on the occasion, Vilakshan Singh said that he would act as interim president till the post was filled up by regular election to be held on March 23, the foundation day of the party.