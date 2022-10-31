Visiting officer to act as Panchayat Mentor for 1 year

Dr Mehta remarked that Visiting Officers would act as Mentor for one year for their respective panchayats acting as a bridge between them and the government.

He maintained that they would mandatorily have to ensure that all the specified deliverables have to be achieved in the panchayat without any failure. He stressed that each officer would have to repeatedly visit the village till all of them gets fully implemented on ground.

The Visiting Officers have also been instructed to inspect at least two public works, assess their quality and submit observations in the report at the end of their visit.