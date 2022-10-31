Visiting officer to act as Panchayat Mentor for 1 year

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday held virtual meetings and took first hand review of the public response to the outreach Programme, Back to Village Phase-4 currently in progress all across the UT.
He spoke with the local PRI members and visiting officers of respective panchayats through video conference on the occasion and aims at visiting at least 300 panchayats during B2V-4 in this manner.
Dr Mehta remarked that Visiting Officers would act as Mentor for one year for their respective panchayats acting as a bridge between them and the government.
He maintained that they would mandatorily have to ensure that all the specified deliverables have to be achieved in the panchayat without any failure. He stressed that each officer would have to repeatedly visit the village till all of them gets fully implemented on ground.
The Visiting Officers have also been instructed to inspect at least two public works, assess their quality and submit observations in the report at the end of their visit.