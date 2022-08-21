VIT confers Doctor of Philosophy

Srinagar: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has conferred Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) on Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director, National Science Foundation (NSF), USA during the Institute’s 37th annual convocation.

According to a press note, the 37th annual convocation of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore was conducted on August 18, 2022. Tamil Nadu Governor Mr. R.N. Ravi took part in the convocation as chief guest and Judith Ravin, US Consul General in Chennai was the Guest of Honour. A total of 8383 undergraduate, postgraduate and research scholars received their degrees.

Delivering his address during the convocation ceremony, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi urged students not to allow failure to defeat them. “Take risks, think of something revolutionary, something big to start with and if you fail, let it be a lesson for fresh initiative. Do not allow yourself to be defeated by your setbacks,” he said.