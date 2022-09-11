Vital tertiary care institutions left on God’s mercy: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Nirmal Mahna today accused the administration of maintaining an insensitive approach towards ailing health care of Jammu and Kashmir .

He said that the vital tertiary care institutions have been left on God's mercy. He added that that most of the government medical colleges in Jammu province are headless with no regular principal working there and this is affecting the services in institutions to a larger extent.

AAP spokesperson Nirmal Mahna addressed a press conference in Jammu in which she mentioned that there are six government medical colleges in Jammu that include Jammu medical college, Akhnoor ayurvedic college, Kathua medical college, Doda medical college and one recently announced at Udhampur that is to be opened soon.