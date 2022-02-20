Vote only for PAGD allies in next assembly polls: Mehbooba

“Whether we stand united or fight separately, you have to vote those who do not betray your vote in the assembly. I request you to take this message to every nook and corner that we have to choose among the PAGD constituents and vote for their candidates,” Mufti said.

She said that attempts were on to divide the people and the interim report of the Delimitation Commission was part of the process to pit Hindus versus Muslims, Muslims versus Muslims, and Gujjars versus Pahari-speaking people.