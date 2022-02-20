Vote only for PAGD allies in next assembly polls: Mehbooba

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Sunday urged people to vote for the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) allies in the next assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its associates, which, she said, were hampering the case of restoration of J&K’s special status in the apex court.
Addressing a PDP function at Surankote in Poonch, she reiterated her call for a peaceful struggle for the restoration of snatched rights, saying the August 5, 2019 development was like an earthquake and its aftershocks are continuing with this government taking away something daily from people of J&K.
“Whether we stand united or fight separately, you have to vote those who do not betray your vote in the assembly. I request you to take this message to every nook and corner that we have to choose among the PAGD constituents and vote for their candidates,” Mufti said.
She said that attempts were on to divide the people and the interim report of the Delimitation Commission was part of the process to pit Hindus versus Muslims, Muslims versus Muslims, and Gujjars versus Pahari-speaking people.
The former chief minister said that these attempts were aimed at getting enough seats for the BJP and its people so that they could form the next government in J&K and put a stamp on the August 5, 2019, decision to weaken our case in the Supreme Court.