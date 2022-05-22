War against terrorism in final phase in J&K: Rana

Jammu: Noting with satisfaction the decisive onslaught on terrorism and its eco-system in Jammu and Kashmir, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Saturday lauded the valiant security forces for wiping out the menace with pro-active support of the people, who want end to alien gun culture and peace to prevail for progress and prosperity.

Interacting with media persons on the side-lines of an inaugural function here this evening, Rana said that determined efforts of the government and the security forces have resulted in major successes on the terror front in the recent months.”