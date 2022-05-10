We need robust institutional arrangements to ensure benefit of common man: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) during a high-level meeting with the officials of Union Ministry and UT administration, at the Civil Secretariat.

At the outset, Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti briefed the chair via a PowerPoint presentation on the status of implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and SBM-Grameen in the J&K UT.

Mahajan highlighted key implementation issues and proposed specific recommendations for further effective implementation of these flagship programs of Government of India.