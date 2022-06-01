White Knight Corps commemorates 50th Raising Day

Jammu: The White Knight Corps (16 Corps), commemorated its Golden Jubilee Raising Day on Wednesday.
Maj Gen J S Bindra, officiating GOC, White Knight Corps, complimented all ranks for the high standards achieved while discharging operational as well as administrative duties.
PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said, “The General Officer paid floral tributes to the Brave-hearts in a traditional wreath laying ceremony at “Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal” in Nagrota Military Station.”