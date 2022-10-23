Why is every section of society in Jammu protesting: DAP

Vijaypur: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Sunday questioned why every section of society in Jammu region was protesting.
A statement of DAP issued here said that addressing a gathering of people of Vijaypur and Bishnah assembly constituencies at a function organised to celebrate Diwali, senior DAP leader Mohinder Bhardwaj said if everything had been right in J&K, then why was every section of the society in the Jammu region protesting on the roads.
He said that the state with special status, since its inception and its earlier ‘avtar’ during the Maharaja’s time was brought squarely to protect the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir, empower them and ensure their overall welfare.
Bhardwaj said that it was ironic that post August 5, 2019, developments leading to dilution of this constitutional provision demoting the state to union territory were done mainly to further political and electoral interests of a particular party and its leaders which were unacceptable to the people.
“As a result, J&K has been in a total mess,” he said.
Bhardwaj said that since Article 370 was still very much part of the constitution, contrary to the propaganda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership on its abolition, the time had come to thoroughly debate how the developments that took place three years back had benefitted or not benefitted the people of Jammu and Kashmir.