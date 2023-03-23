Will constitute Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in J&K: Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, chairperson Waqf Board today said that the board will constitute its own Ruet-e-Hilal Committees to avoid any confusion over sighting of the Crescent.

Talking to media persons she said that the committee will be equipped with latest gadgets. She added that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be deciding the day of Ramadhan and Eid.