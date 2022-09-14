Will emerge stronger despite defections: Congress
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani today said that his party will emerge stronger despite defections.
According to a press note , he was addressing a meeting at his party office here. Large number of new entrants were welcomed into the party.
Wani expressed confidence that Congress will emerge stronger in coming days given its pro people policies and the services it has rendered to people equally.
He vowed to work for the Congress party and people of their respective areas.
The new entrants belonged to Uri constituency of Baramulla district.
Speaking on the occasion JKPCC President expressed confidence that Congress Party will emerge stronger in the entire J&K State despite the defections by some leaders as the people have realized that the defectors were on the wrong path. Congress Party has neither betrayed nor misled people for political gains as it has the legacy of serving people of all sections living in the country equally and without any discrimination.
JKPCC President asserted that Congress represents the urges and aspirations of the people, he added.