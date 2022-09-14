Will emerge stronger despite defections: Congress

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani today said that his party will emerge stronger despite defections.

According to a press note , he was addressing a meeting at his party office here. Large number of new entrants were welcomed into the party.

Wani expressed confidence that Congress will emerge stronger in coming days given its pro people policies and the services it has rendered to people equally.

He vowed to work for the Congress party and people of their respective areas.