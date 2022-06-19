Will hold 1500 Yoga camps in J&K on June 21: BJP

Jammu: Senior leader of BJP J&K and convenor International Yog Day celebration committee Advocate Chander Mohan Sharma on Sunday said that his party would hold Yog day camp at 1500 places throughout Jammu and Kashmir.
While addressing a press conference here at BJP headquarters, he said that these camps would be besides other Yog Day programmes being conducted by the government departments and volunteer organizations dedicated to spreading and promoting a yogic way of life, working for decades.
“The sites chosen for holding these camps are heritage, historically important, or an area of newly undertaken development projects. It has also been decided to involve prominent citizens from different walks of life,” Sharma said.
He informed that in this connection, the party constituted 4 member committees at UT level, district level and Mandal levels.
The UT-level committee would include him (Sharma) as convenor, Anju Dogra and Sanjeev Manmotra as co-convenor. The party also appointed senior leaders like Priya Sethi, Manis Sharma, Pawan Sharma, Rakesh Gupta and Ved Prakash Sharma and undertook planning under the guidance of general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul to decide the places and in-charges of 1500 places for holding Yoga camps.
The party also deputed its members to join the programmes being organized by other Yoga associations at different places.
“It is a matter of pride for us that in the year 2014 that the call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the UN Assembly was responded positively by all the participant countries. Since then 198 countries have been celebrating Yoga day. The party has decided to preach, promote, and project the yogic way of life to get rid of ailments of different kinds and also to improve physical and mental health. The practice of Yoga is a boon for mental peace and tranquillity which will bring harmony and mutual tolerance to society. These virtues are the need of the hour particularly in J&K UT,” he said.
Sharma appealed to all citizens of UT to celebrate the 8th International Yoga Day on June 21 at their nearest Yog camp or perform yoga at their homes, the way it was done during COVID time.