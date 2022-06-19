Will hold 1500 Yoga camps in J&K on June 21: BJP

“The sites chosen for holding these camps are heritage, historically important, or an area of newly undertaken development projects. It has also been decided to involve prominent citizens from different walks of life,” Sharma said.

He informed that in this connection, the party constituted 4 member committees at UT level, district level and Mandal levels.

The UT-level committee would include him (Sharma) as convenor, Anju Dogra and Sanjeev Manmotra as co-convenor. The party also appointed senior leaders like Priya Sethi, Manis Sharma, Pawan Sharma, Rakesh Gupta and Ved Prakash Sharma and undertook planning under the guidance of general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul to decide the places and in-charges of 1500 places for holding Yoga camps.