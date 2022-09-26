Will not damage or further cause of any party: Azad

Jammu: Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday reiterated that his party would not enter the electoral fray to further or damage the cause of any other political party and it would not be proper to tag it or any party as “vote-cutter.”

He was responding to media queries after launching his new party and unveiling its flag here.

“We are not here to compete with anyone. We don’t have competition with anyone. We don’t have enemies. We will talk about our issues. They (political opponents) may discuss their issues. People are the real masters in a democracy. They will elect those, whose ideology or policies will impress them. So people will decide our fate by reposing their trust in the party of their choice. So to say that one party would act as a vote-cutter will not be proper. For us, Hindu, Muslims, Sikh and Christians are like the four-chambers of the heart. All are interdependent with no scope for hatred for anyone,” he said when asked if it (party) would not benefit BJP, would it harm any other political formation electorally.