Women among 5000 'bonded labourers' rescued from J&K’s brick kilns in 12 years: NCCEBL

“There is no social organisation or NGO working for these bonded labourers n J&K. We have to work alone from Delhi. Whenever we get to know about these labourers, we go to the concerned district to rescue them with the help of civil administration and police,” he said.

Although the work involves a high level of risk, most of the time the administration and police support them in the rescue operations.

“In one of such instances, we were dragged and beaten up by the owner of a brick kiln in one of the tehsils of Pir Panjal and the authorities were under pressure even as the local police were trying to help us. One of our colleagues was wounded,” he recalled and added that on reaching the Jammu Railway Station he found that he had no mobile phone and no cash to buy a railway ticket for Delhi.

“Therefore, I along with the rescued bonded labourers begged on the railway station (platforms) in Jammu to arrange money for travel. The money which we had collected was very less. Somehow we boarded the train to Delhi. In Delhi, we took food after 24 hours,” he said while narrating the horrific incident he faced during a toughest rescue operation.