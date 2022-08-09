Women working hard for ‘Tiranga’ campaign

Rajouri: Dozens of women belonging to remote villages of Kandi area in Kotranka tehsil in Rajouri district are working hard in making national flag (Tiranga) for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on the eve of Independence Day.
These women are members of Self Help Group and belong to different remote localities of Kotrankas' Kandi village area and some even trek over three kilometres to reach the center being run for them under National Rural Livelihood Mission.
The members of this center said that most among them trek kilometres even in rainy days to reach in the center and to work in cloth sewing and cloth cutting and to earn livelihood.
"Recently we got an assignment for making national flag and this was the first opportunity for us to make flag and gave us immense happiness," Shabana Kouser, a member of this Self Help Group said.
" We are in a state of joy as of now and day is not far when we will feel proud when national flags made by us will be hoisted in houses, offices, public places and at Independence Day events," Shabana said.
Qamran Hanief, an official from National Rural Livelihood Mission, looking after the supervision of the center said that the women under the self help group in this center were working for stitching and tailoring and earn livelihood as the products prepared by them are sold.
He added that after Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the demand of flag increased in market and Government tasked the NRLM Self Help Groups to make the flags which is being done and a single group is making hundreds of flags on daily basis.
Qamran added that the flags prepared will be provided to different agencies including government administration for use on Independence Day.