Women working hard for ‘Tiranga’ campaign

Rajouri: Dozens of women belonging to remote villages of Kandi area in Kotranka tehsil in Rajouri district are working hard in making national flag (Tiranga) for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on the eve of Independence Day.

These women are members of Self Help Group and belong to different remote localities of Kotrankas' Kandi village area and some even trek over three kilometres to reach the center being run for them under National Rural Livelihood Mission.

The members of this center said that most among them trek kilometres even in rainy days to reach in the center and to work in cloth sewing and cloth cutting and to earn livelihood.