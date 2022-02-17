Won't hang up boots; will contest to win polls: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu: Asserting that he would not hang up his boots till his last breath, National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Thursday said that his party would not only contest elections post completion of the delimitation exercise, whatever be the circumstances but would also register an overwhelming win.
The Member of Parliament also reiterated that the only way out to end the cycle of mindless violence in J&K and resolve all issues with China and Pakistan was dialogue.
He made these assertions during an interview with a local web portal.
The three-time chief minister said that he entered into politics in the sixties and saw J&K passing through different phases in the last over six decades.
“However, J&K has never seen such a situation. It is passing through its worst phase where none (at the helm of affairs) is ready to listen to anyone,” he said.
Abdullah said that the abrogation of Article 370 did not end militancy as was being claimed by the central government.
“During a Rajya Sabha debate, it was pointed out by the former chief minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that before abrogation, J&K was far ahead of Gujarat vis-à-vis different indices of development. Now, what’s the status? Where is the investment which they had promised? The labourers working in the construction of tunnels or other development projects are being brought from outside,” he said.
“They (the BJP-led government) had put the future of J&K youth at stake as now they have to compete for jobs with the outsiders. By opening jobs for all, which earlier used to be exclusively reserved for our youth, they are trying to bring a demographic change. Where are those people who would rake slogans of ‘Dogra, Dogra,’” Farooq said taking a dig at a BJP leader.
Sharing his concerns over the geo-strategic position of J&K, he said that on one side there was China and on the other Pakistan.
“Their combine will hurt India's interests badly. Let me tell you, China will target not only us in Ladakh or J&K but also damage us in North-East in the Arunachal Pradesh and other places. It has surrounded us from all sides. The US will never come to our rescue. The only way out for us is the way resorted to by Vajpayee - the dialogue. Mind his words - Neighbours cannot be changed. We have to initiate talks with Pakistan,” the NC president said.
He said that the central government misjudged the situation if it thought that the abrogation of Article 370 had strengthened its position in J&K.
“These actions have resulted in antipathy, hatred, and anger among people. If they are unable to see it, they will see it finding an expression in an ugly and dangerous manner,” he said. “If the aim was to eliminate terrorism, why does gun culture still exist?”
The NC president was also critical of the ongoing delimitation exercise saying that his party had submitted detailed objections to the Delimitation Commission.
“The way entire exercise was conducted, it defeated the purpose of delimitation. Population criterion was ignored and so were other important aspects of the convenience of the people. Tell me how Anantnag MP would visit his electorate in Rajouri and Poonch? They did all this to ensure BJP's victory," he said. “But let me tell you that BJP will face a drubbing. I know, they (commission) will not listen to us this time also, but this was our duty to share our concerns."
On whether his party and he would contest assembly elections in that situation, he said, “I will not hang up my boots till my last breath. We will contest elections and also win.”
However, he evaded a direct reply to a question as to whether NC would alone contest or be in league with the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).
“That will be decided then,” he said.
Abdullah said that he would have to attend a Parliamentary Committee meeting scheduled for February 22 and proposed that a PAGD meeting would be convened on February 26.