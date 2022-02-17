Won't hang up boots; will contest to win polls: Farooq Abdullah

He made these assertions during an interview with a local web portal.

The three-time chief minister said that he entered into politics in the sixties and saw J&K passing through different phases in the last over six decades.

“However, J&K has never seen such a situation. It is passing through its worst phase where none (at the helm of affairs) is ready to listen to anyone,” he said.

Abdullah said that the abrogation of Article 370 did not end militancy as was being claimed by the central government.

“During a Rajya Sabha debate, it was pointed out by the former chief minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that before abrogation, J&K was far ahead of Gujarat vis-à-vis different indices of development. Now, what’s the status? Where is the investment which they had promised? The labourers working in the construction of tunnels or other development projects are being brought from outside,” he said.