Work as a team in spirit of whole-of-Govt approach: CS Arun Kumar Mehta

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday called on the officers to work as a team in spirit of the whole of government approach.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the preparations for the upcoming 2nd phase of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme that would commence from September 1 to October 30, the chief secretary commended the role of divisional and district administration for their extraordinary performance in terms of creating record number of Shilaphalakams besides being among top in other aspects of this programme.
Mehta said that after the successful completion of the first phase of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ nationwide programme, there was the vibrant display of unity and patriotism all across J&K, which resulted into taking it among the top performers in the country despite smaller population than most of the states and Union Territories (UTs).
Regarding the second phase of this programme, he impressed upon all the concerned to work with similar enthusiasm with each other.
The chief secretary asked them to work as a team in the spirit of the whole-of-government-approach to obtain the desired results at par with the first phase.
He enjoined upon them to make prior arrangements for all the events to be carried out under this phase.
Mehta asked for involving the youth clubs, SHGs, PRI and ULB members besides other responsible citizens of the society in successful conduct of the programme.
He directed the Culture Department to liaise with the J&K Resident Commissioner, Delhi for making necessary arrangements for youth volunteers who would go to Delhi for participating in the national level celebrations.
The chief secretary asked them to also make special arrangements for conduct of the UT level programme at both Srinagar and Jammu.
He impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to monitor both panchayat and municipality level programmes so that these are held in a festive manner as per their true spirit and in a befitting manner.
Giving details, the Secretary Tourism and Culture, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah informed the meeting that J&K had done a remarkable job during the first phase of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme.
He said that over 20,000 events were organised in J&K with 100 percent participation of Panchayats and ULBs.
Shah said that more than 8000 Shilaphalakams were established during the first phase besides 6000 plus Amrit Vatikas and felicitating more than 3000 soldiers across the districts of J&K.
He said that this performance had put J&K as the top performer among UTs and placed it at 6th place in overall ranking in the country.
During the meeting, it was said that the second phase of the programme was marked by collection of soil or rice in Amrit Kalash from households in every village which would be quite a festive occasion as per the local traditions.
The meeting was informed that taking of Panch Pran pledge at time of ‘Mitti’ and rice collection is also part of the programme.
It was informed that thereafter mixing of soil from Amrit Kalash collected from villages in an Amrit Kalash placed at the block level should be undertaken in a festive atmosphere befitting the occasion.
In addition the felicitation of the fallen soldiers and civilians killed and organisation of cultural programmes at block level in their honour with active involvement of volunteers of NSS, NYKS, NCC, Hindustan and Bharat Scouts and Guides, Angawandi workers and other youth volunteers with special emphasis on women participation is to be contemplated.
Similar events at the UT level in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu would follow the district level events.
On October 26, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would flag off the Amrit Kalash Yatra for the participation of the youth volunteers in the national level celebrations.
The youth volunteers would travel to New Delhi along with their respective Amrit Kalashs to represent their areas in celebrations of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme.
Besides Secretary, Tourism and Culture, the meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce; Secretary, Transport and other concerned officers.