Work as a team in spirit of whole-of-Govt approach: CS Arun Kumar Mehta

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday called on the officers to work as a team in spirit of the whole of government approach.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the preparations for the upcoming 2nd phase of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme that would commence from September 1 to October 30, the chief secretary commended the role of divisional and district administration for their extraordinary performance in terms of creating record number of Shilaphalakams besides being among top in other aspects of this programme.

Mehta said that after the successful completion of the first phase of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ nationwide programme, there was the vibrant display of unity and patriotism all across J&K, which resulted into taking it among the top performers in the country despite smaller population than most of the states and Union Territories (UTs).

Regarding the second phase of this programme, he impressed upon all the concerned to work with similar enthusiasm with each other.

The chief secretary asked them to work as a team in the spirit of the whole-of-government-approach to obtain the desired results at par with the first phase.

He enjoined upon them to make prior arrangements for all the events to be carried out under this phase.