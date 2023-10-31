Work on additional 2-lane Ramban flyover completed

Ramban: The work on additional two-lane Ramban flyover has been completed and is ready for operation.

The flyover is 1.08 km long. Engineers of construction company Gammon India Pvt, Limited engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said the work on an additional two-lane viaduct on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44, was completed.

They said only some work on the pedestrian pathway alongside the flyover is pending and efforts are being made to complete it in a couple of days.

The work on two out of four lanes of the 1.08 km long Ramban flyover was completed and was opened to facilitate vehicle-ferrying pilgrims of the Shri Amarnath Yatra on July 1, 2023.

Later, after a week, it was opened for normal traffic. Local traffic was allowed to ply through this newly constructed 2-lane flyover to decongest the old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway passing through Ramban town.

The work on the additional 2-lane viaduct, running parallel to this structure was also completed and it will be operational for traffic soon.

Earlier, in June the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had announced the completion of a 1.8 km long 2-lane Ramban viaduct. “This viaduct, built at Rs 140 crore, is situated on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44. Additionally, another 2-lane viaduct, running parallel to this structure, is nearing completion and will be opened soon,” Gadkari had stated.

“The construction of this 26-span flyover (viaduct) incorporates various structural arrangements utilising concrete and steel girders. It serves a dual purpose: firstly, it relieves congestion in Ramban Bazar, ensuring the smoother movement of vehicles; secondly, it facilitates the seamless passage of vehicles on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway-44. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we remain unwavering in our commitment to providing Jammu and Kashmir with exceptional highway infrastructure,” the Union Minister had mentioned.

Engineers of the contractor company, Gammon India Private Limited, engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that the works of the additional two lanes were completed and the official inauguration of the additional two lanes is likely to be in November.