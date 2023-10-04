Work on Peeda-Kunfer tunnel’s additional tube nearing completion

Ramban: The work on the additional two-lane tunnel – Tube-2, connecting Peeda with Chanderkote and running parallel to the first tube of the Kunfer tunnel, is nearing completion.

“The remaining work from the Peeda side was almost completed on Tuesday,” said engineers of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The additional 794-meter tunnel T-2 is a part of the ongoing four-lane project of NHAI, between the Udhampur and Ramban sections of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Earlier on April 11, 2023, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had inaugurated the 924 meters two-lane tube -tunnel-1 of the Peeda-Kunfer tunnel that bypassed a 2.9 km congested and accident-prone area between Nashri and Chanderkote.

Engineers of the construction company said, “Tunnel construction work on the Peeda-Kunfer double lane tunnel was started in the year 2018 by the contractor company Gammon India Private Limited engaged by NHAI.”