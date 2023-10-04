Work on Peeda-Kunfer tunnel’s additional tube nearing completion

Ramban: The work on the additional two-lane tunnel – Tube-2, connecting Peeda with Chanderkote and running parallel to the first tube of the Kunfer tunnel, is nearing completion.
“The remaining work from the Peeda side was almost completed on Tuesday,” said engineers of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).
The additional 794-meter tunnel T-2 is a part of the ongoing four-lane project of NHAI, between the Udhampur and Ramban sections of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Earlier on April 11, 2023, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had inaugurated the 924 meters two-lane tube -tunnel-1 of the Peeda-Kunfer tunnel that bypassed a 2.9 km congested and accident-prone area between Nashri and Chanderkote.
Engineers of the construction company said, “Tunnel construction work on the Peeda-Kunfer double lane tunnel was started in the year 2018 by the contractor company Gammon India Private Limited engaged by NHAI.”
Engineers of NHAI said, “A two-lane Tube-1 of Kunfer tunnel, connecting Peeda with Chanderkote on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is already operational and the work on the additional two-lane tunnel is nearing completion. The remaining excavation work from the Peeda side was almost completed. Only road levelling work from Peeda side is left and that is going on round the clock.”
Engineers of NHAI said that the second double tube (T2) of the Peeda-Kunfer tunnel was almost ready and it would take some time for it to become operational.
“It will provide a safe journey and huge relief to the passengers travelling on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway,” they said.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam said that the work on several small and major tunnels, bridges, and flyovers between Nashri and Banihal was in progress.