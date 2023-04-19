Working of govt deptts reviewed

Jammu: Chairperson District Development Council, Udhampur Lal Chand today chaired a meeting of officers of Health, Education, Transport and other departments here in his Office Chamber to review the implementation of schemes of these key sectors.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on different issues related to non-availability of staff in the schools and rationalization of teaching and other staff, absenteeism and non-availability of staff in Primary health centers and Community Health centers, Non availability of transport facility to remote areas. The CMO and CEO were directed to ensure redressal of the issues on a Priority basis. He sought assurance from CMO for the improvement of health services in rural areas.