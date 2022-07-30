Workshop for judges of UTs of J&K, Ladakh held

In her inaugural address, Justice Sindhu Sharma described the trial court judges as assets of the institution and its first interface while dealing with the litigants. She emphasized that judges work under unique stress situations and most of the time are not aware of the stress baggage that they are carrying on their minds.

She also stated that the work-related pressures and personal stress may cumulatively affect the mental and physical health of a judicial officer and understanding of stress and awareness regarding the subject is necessary to manage it.

Justice Sharma cautioned against the overuse of technology which is a potent cause of stress aggravation and advised the participants to use techniques and mind training exercises including Yoga, Meditation and Sports activities for better stress management.

Dr. Zaid Wani, resource person in his special remarks described stress as a universal phenomenon with the judiciary facing performance-related pressures. He underscored the importance of observing coping mechanisms for minimizing stress situations and the risk of certain lifestyle diseases which are directly related to stress.