Workshop for judges of UTs of J&K, Ladakh held

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy today organized a One Day Workshop on ‘Stress and Behavioural Management-Personal Care and Developing Self-Help Techniques’ for Civil Judges (Jr. & Sr. Division) of UTs of J&K and Ladakh through physical as well as virtual mode.
The workshop was organised under the noble vision of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy) and inspiring guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Members of Governing Committee for Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy.
Justice Sindhu Sharma, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh inaugurated the workshop and Dr. Zaid Ahmad Wani, Professor of Psychiatry (IMHANS K Srinagar) Government Medical College, Srinagar; Jagmeet Singh, Clinical Psychologist, IMHANS-K Srinagar and Nasirah Hamid, Clinical Psychologist, SMHS, Srinagar were the Resource Persons for the workshop.
In her inaugural address, Justice Sindhu Sharma described the trial court judges as assets of the institution and its first interface while dealing with the litigants. She emphasized that judges work under unique stress situations and most of the time are not aware of the stress baggage that they are carrying on their minds.
She also stated that the work-related pressures and personal stress may cumulatively affect the mental and physical health of a judicial officer and understanding of stress and awareness regarding the subject is necessary to manage it.
Justice Sharma cautioned against the overuse of technology which is a potent cause of stress aggravation and advised the participants to use techniques and mind training exercises including Yoga, Meditation and Sports activities for better stress management.
Dr. Zaid Wani, resource person in his special remarks described stress as a universal phenomenon with the judiciary facing performance-related pressures. He underscored the importance of observing coping mechanisms for minimizing stress situations and the risk of certain lifestyle diseases which are directly related to stress.
Shahzad Azeem, Director, J&K Judicial Academy welcomed the participants and gave an overview of the programme. He stated that a judicial officer is susceptible to all types of stressful situations and therefore immediate recognition, address, and redress of the issue is important including the adoption of practices and techniques, as prescribed by experts for ensuring the physical and psychological health of the person and the institution as a whole.
In the technical sessions, resource persons deliberated upon the meaning, types, causes of stress, and common stressors in the judiciary and also dealt with the physiological, emotional, cognitive, and behavioral aspects of stress management. The concept of identification of common behavioral symptoms in stress and the practical approaches were also discussed in detail.
The technical sessions were followed by an interactive session during which the queries of the participants were satisfactorily settled by the resource persons.
Earlier in the day, J&K Judicial Academy organized an ‘Oath Ceremony’ for newly enrolled advocates of Kashmir Province who have been conferred with absolute certificates to practice law.
The newly enrolled Advocates were administered the oath by Justice Sindhu Sharma, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in the presence of Shahzad Azeem, Director, Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy.
On the occasion, newly enrolled advocates took the oath to uphold the values of the Constitution of India, to follow the commandments enshrined in the Advocates Act, and follow the rules of ethics, conduct and behavior in letter and spirit.
Justice Sindhu Sharma, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in her ceremonial address emphasized the significant position of the Advocates in society and also underscored the important role played by them in the justice delivery system.
She encouraged the young Advocates to imbibe the values of hard work, punctuality and ethics in their professional spheres. She advised them to make constant efforts to update their knowledge for enhancing efficiency.
Director Judicial Academy addressed the advocates and described them as active working partners with the judiciary who are enjoined with the extra-ordinary duty of always maintaining the dignity and sanctity of courts. He encouraged them to uphold the values of the Constitution and faithfully discharge assigned duties and responsibilities to the best of their abilities.
On the occasion, Enrolment certificates were also distributed among Advocates from various districts of Kashmir province.