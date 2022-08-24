Workshop on Swachh Bharat Mission held

New Delhi: Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS), Union Ministry of Jal Shakti organized an orientation workshop on Swachh Bharat Mission- Grameen (SBM-G) Phase 2.

Vini Mahajan, Union Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS) chaired the workshop. Nicola Osbert, Chief of Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH), UNICEF; Arun Varika, Special Secretary DDWS; Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) & Panchayati Raj J&K, was the Guest of Honour.

The workshop was attended by State Secretaries, Mission Directors, Officers incharge of Rural Sanitation from various States and UTs., Karanjit Singh Director DDWS and Er. Aamir Ali, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) RD&PR J&K also participated in the workshop.

During the workshop, there were short films and presentations on Liquid Waste Management, Biodegradable waste Management, Gobardhan scheme, Plastic waste Management etc. Commissioner Secretary RDD, Mandeep Kaur was appreciated for the initiative taken by the RDD&PR for ensuring sanitation along the Shri Amarnath Yatra Route and ensuring zero land-fill of the waste generated.