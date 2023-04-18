World Heritage Day | Govt launches scheme for restoration of architectural heritage in J&K

Srinagar: To preserve the heritage of J&K, the government has launched "restoration of Architectural Heritage" scheme for the restoration of architectural heritage sites.

Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director Archives Archaeology and Museums Srinagar, said the scheme of restoration of architectural heritage of J&K has been launched and 16 architectural buildings including shrines, temples, churches and Gurudwaras are being restored in the first phase in Kashmir.

“Work at nine sites is going on and works at seven more spots have been tendered out and very soon work will be started there as well,” he said. He said the Secretary Culture is very keen to restore these sites to their original position and around 50-60 percent work at these sites have been already completed.