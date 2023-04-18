World Heritage Day | Govt launches scheme for restoration of architectural heritage in J&K

Srinagar: To preserve the heritage of J&K, the government has launched "restoration of Architectural Heritage" scheme for the restoration of architectural heritage sites.
Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director Archives Archaeology and Museums Srinagar, said the scheme of restoration of architectural heritage of J&K has been launched and 16 architectural buildings including shrines, temples, churches and Gurudwaras are being restored in the first phase in Kashmir.
“Work at nine sites is going on and works at seven more spots have been tendered out and very soon work will be started there as well,” he said. He said the Secretary Culture is very keen to restore these sites to their original position and around 50-60 percent work at these sites have been already completed.
The sites where work is going on includes Reshi Moll Saab Anantnag, Devbal Temple Anantnag, Zaina Shah Saab Anantnag, Ram Mandir Srinagar, Khanq-e-Sokhta, Ganpatyar Temple, temple at Bamb demb Srinagar, Hajibal Masjid Tangmarg and Ziyarat of Mohammad Amin Qureshi Owaisi Kupwara.“Two years before, we established an art museum here and we have displayed modern paintings in it and 200 year old paintings were also displayed in it so that visitors can easily differentiate old and new art known as modern art,” he said. Beigh said that they have kept it available for local artists as well who can easily exhibit art for a week or two weeks.
“We have kept recent findings in the SPS museum which includes the excavated findings besides that some were received from Police stations,” he said. “My message will be to all that aware all about our rich heritage so that our students will know about past as J&K has rich heritage and if we will compare it with states, J&K has best collection of monuments.”
He requested heads of all schools to take their students at heritage sites besides museums so that it can work as stress releaser for students. He said that Public has to play a part in preserving the heritage. “Heritage tourism has great potential in J&K and if locals wherever monuments are existing, will preserve them as it will provide them employment opportunities once tourists will visit there,” he said, adding that “I personally request tour operators to inform tourists about monuments, museums and other heritage sites so that they will know that tourism is J&K is confined to Gulmarg and Pahalgam only but there is much more.” (KNO)