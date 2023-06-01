WORLD MILK DAY | Govt committed to create new avenues for farmers, young entrepreneurs: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the government was committed to create new avenues for the farmers and young entrepreneurs.

Addressing the World Milk Day celebration event and summer meet for the animal husbandry and dairy sector, the LG while speaking about the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) said the J&K government was committed to create new avenues for the farmers and youth entrepreneurs.

He said that the J&K government’s aim is to write a new chapter in the history of animal husbandry, agriculture, and allied sector of Jammu Kashmir.

“Under the HADP, the J&K government is launching an Integrated Dairy Development scheme that will not only provide a social safety net to the farmers but also provide employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to the people,” Sinha said.