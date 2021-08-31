World’s highest motorable road at 18,600 ft inaugurated in Ladakh

Leh: A strategically important road, which connects Leh to the Pangong Lake, was inaugurated here Tuesday by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who said that the stretch passing through the Kela Pass at 18,600 feet would be the world’s highest motorable way.

The road, constructed by the 58 Engineer Regiment of the Army, would reduce 41-km of travel from Leh (Zingral to Tangtse) to the picturesque Pangong Lake crossing the Kela Pass, the Lok Sabha member said.