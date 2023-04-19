‘Y-20 Consultation’ at JU | Youth to define India at 2047: Dr Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Wednesday said that youth of 2023 would define India in 2047.

He made these remarks while “virtually” addressing the “Youth 20 Consultation on Peace-building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War” at the University of Jammu. In fact, Dr Jitendra, who was the chief guest in this event, aired his comments through a pre-recorded video message as he could not attend it (event) in person due to his pressing engagement at New Delhi.

He said that three generations had passed since independence and there was no dearth of talent or capabilities but the favourable milieu was lacking.

“This has now been made available by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So this is a great opportunity but at the same time also a challenge and privilege because the same youth will be deciding the face of India in 2047. Those who are thirty today will be the prime citizens,” he said.

The Minister said that Youth20 was one of the eight official engagement groups under the G20 umbrella. “It is an attempt to create a connecting point between G20 governments and their local youth. The Y20 India Summit in 2023 will exemplify India’s youth-centric efforts and provide an opportunity to showcase its values and policy measures to the youth across the globe,” Dr Jitendra said while emphasising the importance of Y20 Summit and Consultancy.