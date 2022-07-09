Yatris continue to throng Jammu

Jammu: Undeterred by the deadly flash floods that have claimed at least 16 lives at Baltal, yatris thronged the Amarnath base camp in Jammu on Saturday for their onward journey to the Amarnath Cave.

“We reached Jammu on Saturday. We have come here taking the name of Lord Shiva,” said Anantajit, who has come along with his wife and two children from Tripura.

A group of 60 yatris from Rajkot in Gujarat entered the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for their onward journey to the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal on Sunday.