YCET organises live counseling session on 'Health and Well Being'

Srinagar: Every year YCET commemorates mental health awareness for the students and this year the YCET organised a live counselling session on 'Health and Well Being' in association with the media channel of JK News Today, Jammu.
A statement of YCET issued here said that the resource person was Dr Harshdeep Joshi, a renowned scholar and Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Maharishi Markendeshwar Medical College and Hospital, Solan, Himachal Pradesh.
She focused on mental health in her session and took the stage in an interactive counselling question answer session, while imparted valuable knowledge regarding the proper well being of the student.
She emphasised on how the continuous pressure of social media and excess use of electronic gadgets is utilizing the energy of a young mind and making them suffer from depression, stress and anxiety.
The session commenced with the welcome address by Rajnesh Mangotra, HOD Civil Engineering Department, who focused on the fact that connections are more important than contacts. Further the session was handed over to JK News Today Correspondents Neetu Singh and Ajeesh Sharma.
Dr Harshdeep Joshi was then invited on stage to start over the interactive live question answer session.
To secure the privacy of the students the questions were already taken and Dr Joshi patiently answered each and every query.
The session was quite fruitful for the whole institution. To wind up the session the students were given a chance to show their talent and goodies were distributed by JK News Today.
College Management thanked Dr Joshi and JK News Today for their valuable time and effort for organizing such an event.
They also congratulated Loveenesh Talwar (HOD Electrical Department) for this imitative, Dinesh Gupta (Dean Academics), B.R.verma, (Chief Coordinator YCET), Neeraj Pandita (HOD Mechanical Department), Rakesh Kumar (HOD, Applied Sciences) along with their faculty members were present there.