YCET organises live counseling session on 'Health and Well Being'

Srinagar: Every year YCET commemorates mental health awareness for the students and this year the YCET organised a live counselling session on 'Health and Well Being' in association with the media channel of JK News Today, Jammu.

A statement of YCET issued here said that the resource person was Dr Harshdeep Joshi, a renowned scholar and Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Maharishi Markendeshwar Medical College and Hospital, Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

She focused on mental health in her session and took the stage in an interactive counselling question answer session, while imparted valuable knowledge regarding the proper well being of the student.

She emphasised on how the continuous pressure of social media and excess use of electronic gadgets is utilizing the energy of a young mind and making them suffer from depression, stress and anxiety.