Youth have decisive role to take J&K out of morass: Mehbooba

She averred that the people, in particular, youth would have to rise to the occasion to save “Gandhi” and save the “soul of India”, “J&K’s identity and its composite culture.”

“In the present scenario, India is “(Mahatma) Gandhi” and the divisive forces representing hatred are epitomising “Godse”. For once, we could not save Gandhi. But now we cannot allow him to be killed yet again,” the former Chief Minister said.

“Jinnah divided this country once but today everyday attempt is being made for another division. Gandhi was killed by Godse but today his ideology is being targetted. The people will have to fight the nefarious designs of BJP and similar forces unitedly,” Mehbooba said.