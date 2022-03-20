Youth have decisive role to take J&K out of morass: Mehbooba

Jammu, Mar 20: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday cautioned people against the “divisive agenda” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which she alleged, was “pursuing the politics of hatred.”
She was addressing a one-day workers’ convention organised by former MLC Bhushan Lal Dogra at R S Pura here.
She averred that the people, in particular, youth would have to rise to the occasion to save “Gandhi” and save the “soul of India”, “J&K’s identity and its composite culture.”
“In the present scenario, India is “(Mahatma) Gandhi” and the divisive forces representing hatred are epitomising “Godse”. For once, we could not save Gandhi. But now we cannot allow him to be killed yet again,” the former Chief Minister said.
“Jinnah divided this country once but today everyday attempt is being made for another division. Gandhi was killed by Godse but today his ideology is being targetted. The people will have to fight the nefarious designs of BJP and similar forces unitedly,” Mehbooba said.
Lauding the vision of the first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, Mehbooba said he steered India on the path of development and prosperity unlike the present regime which had only a divisive agenda.
Mehbooba said that Jammu faced equal brunt due to scrapping of special status and development process had come to a standstill.
Recalling the contribution of her father, she said PDP owed its emergence to avowed objectives of peace and reconciliation and it could not “commit a sin to defeat the mission of its patron and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed or undermine the sacrifices of its people and party workers by compromising on the basic agenda.”