Youth have every right to demand employment: JKHCBA President Advocate Bhardwaj

Jammu: Senior advocate and President Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu (JKHCBA), Mohinder Bhardwaj has said that the youth have every right to demand gainful employment avenues from the government irrespective of the qualification they possess.

He said that the government is duty bound to create such avenues both in the official and private enterprises, so that the youth could start earning their livelihood well in time to have a settled life ahead.

Inaugurating Maha Lakshmi Automobiles Showroom at village Karyal, Khurd (Arnia Road) at an impressive and well attended function here today, which is the enterprise of a young entrepreneurs Nikhil Lalotra and Akarshan Lalotra, he said that the youth must come forward to start such private enterprises and start- ups.