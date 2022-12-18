Youth have every right to demand employment: JKHCBA President Advocate Bhardwaj

Jammu: Senior advocate and President Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu (JKHCBA), Mohinder Bhardwaj has said that the youth have every right to demand gainful employment avenues from the government irrespective of the qualification they possess.
He said that the government is duty bound to create such avenues both in the official and private enterprises, so that the youth could start earning their livelihood well in time to have a settled life ahead.
Inaugurating Maha Lakshmi Automobiles Showroom at village Karyal, Khurd (Arnia Road) at an impressive and well attended function here today, which is the enterprise of a young entrepreneurs Nikhil Lalotra and Akarshan Lalotra, he said that the youth must come forward to start such private enterprises and start- ups.
However, it is not possible without the government providing relevant facilities such as availability of easy loans, training and other like traits to the desirous youth.
"The youth have an equal right to demand government employment and the latter is duty bound to create vacancies and fill the same in a time-bound manner," he said .
He added," Despite tall promises made by the government and the state administration, neither the government posts are being filled up in a regular and regulated manner nor congenial conditions are being created to encourage the youth to undertake their own enterprises.
As a result the unemployed youth are losing precious time and becoming impatient. The governments must come out with concrete plans in this connection for the youth of the sensitive and strategic Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."