Status check on doubling farm income

In 2016 the government led by Prime Minister Modi said that farmers’ incomes would be doubled by 2022. It was meant to convey an ambitious target. It was also a departure from targeting production to income. To this end a committee was set up in April 2016, under the chairmanship of Dr. Ashok Dalwai, an IAS officer who was Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. That committee submitted its massive 14-volume comprehensive report in September 2018. Popularly known as the DFI (doubling farm income) report, the entire report and related documents can be accessed at https://agricoop.nic.in/en/doubling-farmers-income. The aim was to reach double income for farmer households by 2023.

We are still eighteen months away from that stated end date. Some of the metrics are not well defined. For instance, will it be double the income in nominal terms, or in real terms, i.e. adjusted for inflation? Secondly what is the start year? Will it be as of 2015-16? Will it be doubling the average income for all farm households? That wouldn’t be necessary, since a tiny fraction, especially those with large land holdings already have income far above the national average, so presumably those households are not in dire straits, and their income does not need to double. But more than 80 percent of the estimated 140 million farmer households are small and marginal farmers. Their incomes are far below the national average. They also constitute the bulk of India’s poor. It is their income that must double.

A farm household earns income through three sources. These are cultivation, wages and other allied activities. This is as per the All India Rural Financial Inclusion Survey conducted by NABARD of 2016-17. Cultivation brings in only 43 percent of the monthly income, and wages bring 30 percent. This is the average for all households. If you focus on small and marginal farmers, who constitute 82 percent of the agricultural rural households, then their main source is wages and other allied activities. So, it is important to remember that small and marginal farmers along with landess workers depend on wage labour for their income. Not surprisingly two fifth of agricultural output comes from those who cultivate the land that does not belong to them i.e. either tenant farmers or landless workers. This category of cultivators finds it difficult to get farm loans from institutional sources like banks. Also, these are workers who depend on MNREGA for supplementary income. During covid the demand for MNREGA employment has significantly shot up. The PM-KISAN scheme which gives 6000 rupees of supplemental income to farm households does not cover all small and marginal farmers, and certainly not landless workers. Thus, out of an estimated 140 million farm households, the scheme is able to reach 80 to 90 million households. This is an important supplement, but not enough.