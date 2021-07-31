‘Stay away from drugs, value life’ | Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao appeal youth

Srinagar, July 31: Renowed Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today appealed youth to stay away from drugs.

They made the appeal through a video message during a webinar organised by Amar Singh College Srinagar as part of observance of AzadikaAmrutMahotsav.

“To lend voice to the efforts and fight against drug/substance abuse, and to join the commitment of the Amar Singh College fraternity in counselling the youth a very special appearance was made by the renowned celebrities Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao who joined the webinar virtually through a “Video-message” for the students and youth of Kashmir congratulating the college for such endeavours and efforts,” the organisers said in a statement.

“They appealed the youth to value life and choose happiness and health instead of drugs,” the statement said.

In a statement, Dr. KousarMuzamil media secretary Amar Singh College said the webinar focused on one of the pressing issues of social concern- rising drug abuse amongst adolescents and teenagers.

With this objective the NSS Units and NCC Wings of Amar Singh College held day long technical sessions regarding the sociological and psychological impact of drug/substance abuse.

The event was formally inaugurated by Principal Professor Bashir Ahmad Rather in which he gave a detailed overview of drugs and drug use, drug abuse, illicit trafficking and drug administration. He also presented an overview of the categories of addictive drugs, the roots of administration and the effects; both long and short term. The experts for the webinar were Dr. Shabnam Ara, Head Department of Sociology and NSS Programme Officer, and Dr. Ulfat Jan, Head Department of Psychology, Amar Singh College. Dr. Shabnam in her deliberations shared with the participants the sociological dimension of drug/substance abuse with a special focus on the drug problem amongst the youth of Kashmir.

Speaking during the interactive session, Dr. KousarMuzamil, the Head Department of Urdu added to the discussion by stressing that to deal with this critical and crucial phase accountability will play an important role.

Prof. Zahid Zaffar, Department of Urdu was the rapporteur for the sessions of the webinar.