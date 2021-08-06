Stay away from unrecognised tournaments: JKCA

Srinagar, Aug 6: In order to streamline cricket affairs in J&K, J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has asked all its registered cricketers to stay away from unrecognised tournaments being conducted in J&K.

In this regard JKCA Sub-Committee has issued a notice asking all the registered cricketers to not participate in any of such events.

“All cricketers registered with JKCA/BCCI are hereby advised not to participate in any tournament within J&K UT or Outside, which is not recognised by JKCA/BCCI,” a notice issued by JKCA Sub-Committee Member Brigadier Anil Gupta reads.

Sources in JKCA said that notice is for all those cricketers who are in contention for participation in National level events and would likely be part of the JKCA coaching camps.

"Around all the events being held across J&K are not following COVID-19 SOP's while there is clear cut instructions from BCCI about the events being held. Also standard , pitch , scrutiny of affairs is also in question. As we can't stop events, we can only direct our registered cricketers to take care," JKCA source said.

"All our registered players have to be part of a coaching camp and have to follow SOPs. Also in National level events they will be part of a bio secure bubble. In that regard we can't take risks and these players have to take extreme care and stay away from such events," source added.