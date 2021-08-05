Street-lights defunct on Burzahama-Shopribagh road

Srinagar, Aug 5: Absence of street-lights on Burzahama road on city outskirts is causing inconvenience to people.

"More than a year back authorities installed street lights in Burzahama, Mulphaq, Gasoo ,Shopiribagh and adjoining areas. Unfortunately the main road of Burzahama to Shopribagh was left without street lights. Absence of street lights has created inconvenience to pedestrians and residents living along the road. After sunset dogs are on prowl creating fear among locals," said Adil Ahmed, a local.

The locals also said that authorities have not installed street lights from Gasoo stop to Inderhama-Burzahama stop. They said the street lights should be immediately installed on these two roads so that they won't face inconvenience.

The locals in the area appealed to the authorities to address their issue at the earliest.